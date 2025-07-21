KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.33.

KLA Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $931.12 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $945.87. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $850.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

