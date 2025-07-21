Csenge Advisory Group Sells 19,405 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Paramount Global



Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

