AMG National Trust Bank Buys 475 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPG opened at $162.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

