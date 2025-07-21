Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.20 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.