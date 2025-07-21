AMG National Trust Bank Sells 28,786 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 255,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $129.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $133.80.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

