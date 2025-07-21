LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $395.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

