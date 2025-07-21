Analyzing Finance of America Companies (FOA) & Its Competitors

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Finance of America Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million $15.49 million 6.45 Finance of America Companies Competitors $18.36 billion $1.82 billion -67.04

Profitability

Finance of America Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies N/A -3.12% -0.04% Finance of America Companies Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Finance of America Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finance of America Companies Competitors 154 686 990 15 2.47

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Finance of America Companies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance of America Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

