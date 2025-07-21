Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OceanPal and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $25.70 million 0.49 -$17.86 million ($2.64) -0.62 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.28 24.32

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -69.50% -14.59% -13.61% Himalaya Shipping 9.98% 7.68% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

