Better Home & Finance (BETR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million -$206.29 million -0.99 Better Home & Finance Competitors $18.36 billion $1.82 billion -67.04

Better Home & Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Better Home & Finance Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Home & Finance rivals beat Better Home & Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

