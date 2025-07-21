AMG National Trust Bank Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.6%

SRE opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

