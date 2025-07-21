Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $419.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.10.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,245,915 shares of company stock worth $447,462,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

