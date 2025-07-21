Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in INV VK MUN OPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 308,518 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 945,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 307,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 184,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

INV VK MUN OPP stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. INV VK MUN OPP has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

