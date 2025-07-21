Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $106.69 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

