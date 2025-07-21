Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 479,482 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 806,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,312,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.