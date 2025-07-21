Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,558 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 50.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 93,987 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,005 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $18.10 on Monday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $1.40. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $83.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

