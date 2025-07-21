Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

