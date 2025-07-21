Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 576,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 530,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 517,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,842.8% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

