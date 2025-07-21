Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $83.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

