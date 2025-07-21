Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $709.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $716.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.27. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

