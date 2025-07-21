Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

