11,925 Shares in India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of India Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

India Fund Price Performance

IFN opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

India Fund Announces Dividend

About India Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

