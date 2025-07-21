Nwam LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,747,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $761.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

