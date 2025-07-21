Nwam LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

