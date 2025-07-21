Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 5.4%

PDEC stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.