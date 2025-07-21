McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.88. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $246.12 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.