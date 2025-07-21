Nwam LLC Sells 390 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

