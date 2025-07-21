Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period.

NYSE SILA opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

