Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at TransUnion
In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU
TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:TRU opened at $93.72 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransUnion
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.