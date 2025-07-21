Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:TRU opened at $93.72 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.