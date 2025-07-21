Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 21.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 3,713.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil by 109.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil Trading Down 1.6%

AMX opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. Analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

