Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $103.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

