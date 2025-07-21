Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $323,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $21,774,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

