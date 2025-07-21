Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.