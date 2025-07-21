Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

