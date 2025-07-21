1,991 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 4.1%

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $169.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

