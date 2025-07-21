43,489 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 852,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

