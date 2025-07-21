Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $366,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $182.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.06 and a 52-week high of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

