Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.45 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

