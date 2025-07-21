Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferrovial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ferrovial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $53.12 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

FER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FER

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.