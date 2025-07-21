Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

