Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

