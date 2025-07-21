Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,391.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 136,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.