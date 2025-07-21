monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of monday.com worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $291.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 297.76, a P/E/G ratio of 105.59 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.60.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

