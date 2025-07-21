Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,564 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

