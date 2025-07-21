Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,200 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 220.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5,211.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMHI opened at $48.89 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

