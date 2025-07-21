Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 801,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $59.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

