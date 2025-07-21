Forum Financial Management LP Has $211,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,478.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.