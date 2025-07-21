Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $575.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $589.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

