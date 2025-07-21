Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,997 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Twist Bioscience worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after acquiring an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $56,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $35.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,464.85. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $55,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,294.25. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,961 shares of company stock worth $877,006. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.