Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. Truist Financial cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.79.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.41%.
Golden Entertainment Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
