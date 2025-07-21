nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,535 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in nCino by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 292,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 175,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in nCino by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in nCino by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $237,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,842. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 12,339 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $283,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,660,315. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

nCino Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $144.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

