Jennison Associates LLC Sells 61,305 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,305 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Cactus worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cactus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of WHD opened at $43.57 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

